僵尸塔防(Zombie Defence TD) update for 22 December 2022

小型更新/补丁说明

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New relic "unstoppable"
  2. The bug that the sale of orange equipment will be stuck in the sale screen.
  3. Relic treasure chest will be moved to the middle of the screen when it is dropped off the screen.
  4. The bug that talent points do not correspond to the level, and reset the talent.
  5. Modify the bug that the relic "continuous blast" can be stacked all the time.

