- New relic "unstoppable"
- The bug that the sale of orange equipment will be stuck in the sale screen.
- Relic treasure chest will be moved to the middle of the screen when it is dropped off the screen.
- The bug that talent points do not correspond to the level, and reset the talent.
- Modify the bug that the relic "continuous blast" can be stacked all the time.
僵尸塔防(Zombie Defence TD) update for 22 December 2022
小型更新/补丁说明
Patchnotes via Steam Community
