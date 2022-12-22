 Skip to content

GOAL! The Club Manager update for 22 December 2022

Update to Version 0.18.16.132 - 21.12.2022

21.12.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Goal! Fans!

Today we' re updating the Live Branch to a new version!

The changes are:

General
  • In some cases the ill-favoured presentation of quoted texts with single words after line breaks was reworked.
  • Improved readability of texts especially in low resolutions.
  • Improved viewer number calculation for match days.
  • Adjusted viewers count for away matches.
New
  • Quotes in the loading screen have been broadened.
  • Added Training Camp events. Those appear with a certain probability if the player has booked a Training Camp during Season Preparation.
  • Notification popups will now appear if a Kicker got injured, healed or has been sent to build-up.
Bugfix
  • Fixed minor bug moving empty slots on line-up screen.
  • Fixed bug that changed selected formation.
  • National Cup Drawing small bugfix.
  • Fixed bug where the game crash when going back to main menu.
  • Immediately after changing the language, the quote text in the appearing loading screen was displayed once in the previous language.
  • Revised texts for VAR in German and English.
  • Fixed issue with negative Viewer Count.

