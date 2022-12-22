Update to Version 0.18.16.132 - 21.12.2022

Hello Goal! Fans!
Today we' re updating the Live Branch to a new version!
The changes are:
General
- In some cases the ill-favoured presentation of quoted texts with single words after line breaks was reworked.
- Improved readability of texts especially in low resolutions.
- Improved viewer number calculation for match days.
- Adjusted viewers count for away matches.
New
- Quotes in the loading screen have been broadened.
- Added Training Camp events. Those appear with a certain probability if the player has booked a Training Camp during Season Preparation.
- Notification popups will now appear if a Kicker got injured, healed or has been sent to build-up.
Bugfix
- Fixed minor bug moving empty slots on line-up screen.
- Fixed bug that changed selected formation.
- National Cup Drawing small bugfix.
- Fixed bug where the game crash when going back to main menu.
- Immediately after changing the language, the quote text in the appearing loading screen was displayed once in the previous language.
- Revised texts for VAR in German and English.
- Fixed issue with negative Viewer Count.
Changed files in this update