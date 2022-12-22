Christmas update

Hello friends!
We would like to wish you all a happy holiday season! We wish you interesting game moments and exciting battles!
In the update we fixed a lot of bugs and gave a festive mood to the game! They say that in the local woods again returned wolves, and not only!
On the holiday sale, you can buy the game with a 50% discount
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1133060
Game development continues and there are lots of new and exciting things to come! Don't forget to leave feedback on the game - it will be the best reward for us!
Best wishes,
Street's Game!
