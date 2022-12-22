 Skip to content

Anarchy: Wolf's law update for 22 December 2022

Christmas update

Anarchy: Wolf's law update for 22 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello friends!

We would like to wish you all a happy holiday season! We wish you interesting game moments and exciting battles!

In the update we fixed a lot of bugs and gave a festive mood to the game! They say that in the local woods again returned wolves, and not only!

On the holiday sale, you can buy the game with a 50% discount

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1133060

Game development continues and there are lots of new and exciting things to come! Don't forget to leave feedback on the game - it will be the best reward for us!

Best wishes,
Street's Game!

