DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 22 December 2022

Selfie mode + small fixes

Build 10198912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The secondary message when picking up a piece of clothing is now as it should be.
  • The post-processing effects are now activated correctly when starting a level.
  • The missile spin when returning to its initial position is slower.
  • Added Chinese pixel font in some areas where it wasn't applied (cinematics, initial menu joke).
  • Optimized a little bit the tutorial loading.
  • The HUD of the tutorial about launching missile is removed once you have broken the target.
  • Selfie mode in photo mode.

Changed files in this update

(Windows) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091322
(macOS) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091323
(Linux) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091324
