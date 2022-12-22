- The secondary message when picking up a piece of clothing is now as it should be.
- The post-processing effects are now activated correctly when starting a level.
- The missile spin when returning to its initial position is slower.
- Added Chinese pixel font in some areas where it wasn't applied (cinematics, initial menu joke).
- Optimized a little bit the tutorial loading.
- The HUD of the tutorial about launching missile is removed once you have broken the target.
- Selfie mode in photo mode.
DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 22 December 2022
Selfie mode + small fixes
