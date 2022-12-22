Update v0.2.1: New Cards, Store, Balance Tweaks and Discord Pack Giveaway!

NEW CARDS
Our first patch ever brings 15 new cards, with 2 new Legendaries, 3 Epics, 7 Rares and 3 Commons.
IN GAME STORE
Every game has to make money, and we are no exception. We are offering card pack bundles for purchase. While the game will be in early access, the amount of packs at each tier is greatly increased (around double).
MATCHMAKING BOTS & AI IMPROVEMENTS
Since it's difficult to find human opponents to play with, we are adding bots to the matchmaking queue. If a human opponent is not found within approximatively 60 seconds, players will be matched with bots. Bot games give the same rewards as games against human opponents.
We will tune this down, or completely retire the bots as our player base increases.
We have improved the AI behavior to prevent it from substituting in fatigued players, and added a lot more decks to the AI pool.
BALANCE TWEAKS
Jalen Brawn
Removed passive "Trait: Mindful".
Added passive "Traits: Smart & Nimble, Skilled & Nimble, Fast & Nimble, Strong & Nimble".
Clay Tompson
Offense reduced from 71 to 69.
Defense reduced from 62 to 60.
3 Point Chance reduced from 25 to 20.
Kylle Laoury
Defense reduced from 71 to 66.
Russel Westbruk
Increased cooldown of "Volume Shooting" skill from 2 to 3.
Blaik Griffith
Rebounding increased from 41 to 44.
Playmaking increased from 55 to 58.
Bobbi Portiz
Defense reduced from 43 to 42.
Rebounding increased from 62 to 68.
Bruuk Lopes
Rarity increased from Rare to Epic.
Salary increased from 11 to 14.
Offense increased from 76 to 77.
Block increased from 12 to 15.
Viktor Oladeepu
Rarity decreased from Epic to Rare.
Salary decreased from 11 to 10.
Removed passive "Make: 25% chance to get +1 FREE THROW & give opponent +1 FOUL"
Bruss Brawn
Defense increased from 64 to 69.
Playmaking increased from 57 to 58.
Stamina increased from 65 to 67.
Block increased from 6 to 9.
Cammeron Jonson
Salary increased from 11 to 13.
Offense decreased from 70 to 65.
Playmaking decreased from 46 to 41.
Markeeff Morriz
3 Point Chance increased from 15 to 20.
Pat Conaughton
Salary increased from 6 to 7.
Defense increased from 40 to 49.
Mike James
Name changed to Mik Jamez.
Amirr Cofey
Offense decreased from 57 to 38.
Defense increased from 50 to 53.
Playmaking increased from 50 to 55.
Steal increased from 0 to 3.
Jamez Buknight
Offense decreased from 49 to 35.
Defense increased from 32 to 36.
"Drive Full Contact" skill shot count increased from 4 to 5.
Jon Woall
Salary increased from 18 to 19.
Defense decreased from 53 to 51.
Stamina increased from 53 to 58.
Removed passive "Aura: SPEED teammates have Fast".
Added passive "Exploit: 50% chance to get +1 BONUS PASS".
Jamez Wizeman
Offense decreased from 58 to 45.
Jorrdan Pool
Changed player type from Skill to Speed.
Type passive changed from "Receive Pass: Get Skilled this turn" to "Activate: 50% chance to Pass 1".
Klint Kapela
Stamina decreased from 75 to 64.
Tray Yung
Increased cooldown of "Make it Rain" skill from 2 to 3.
Playmaking decreased from 90 to 89.
Fixed an issue with his passive that made it give Slow to all player types, instead of only Speed and Skill.
Maxi Struz
Salary increased from 7 to 9.
Offense increased from 66 to 67.
Block increased from 0 to 3.
Playmaking decreased from 55 to 52.
Stamina increased from 59 to 62.
Vito Kreici
Replace "Team Transition" skill with "Team Isolation".
Yoda Wantanabe
Increased rarity from Common to Rare.
Salary increased from 5 to 7.
Offense increased from 42 to 52.
3 Point Chance increased from 15 to 20.
Added passives "Trait: Will Blocker" & "Exploit Skill: Get Stopper"
Lucke Cornet
Salary decreased from 6 to 4.
Replace "Pick & Option" skill with "Defensive Leadership I".
Remove passive "Trait: Contact Finisher".
Add passives "Exploit Skill: Get Stopper" & "Trait: Skill Blocker".
Kay Jonez
Rarity decreased from Rare to Common.
Jaitee Torr
Salary reduced from 3 to 2.
Offense reduced from 39 to 29.
Replaced "Basic Midrange Shots" skill with "Stonewall Screen".
Bones Hylanb
Salary increased from 8 to 9.
Offense decreased from 77 to 67.
Playmaking increased from 66 to 82.
Reduce shot count from "Volume Shooting" skill from 7 to 6.
Devon Read
Salary decreased from 4 to 3.
Offense decreased from 62 to 52.
Playmaking increased from 48 to 49.
Gariston Matews
Salary increased from 5 to 6.
Defense decreased from 43 to 40.
3 Point Chance increased from 25 to 30.
Tare Easton
Offense increased from 32 to 34.
Playmaking increased from 37 to 38.
Stamina increased from 63 to 72.
TayTay Washintun
Salary decreased from 6 to 5.
Stamina decreased from 71 to 64.
Replace "Advanced Midrange Shots" skill with "Basic Midrange Shots".
Dashen Knix
Salary increased from 2 to 3.
3Point Chance increased from 5 to 15.
Bradon Bozton
Salary increased from 5 to 6.
Offense decreased from 60 to 55.
Playmaking decreased from 49 to 47.
Stamina increased from 67 to 70.
Tray Braun
Remove passive "Traits: Smart & Nimble, Skilled & Nimble, Fast & Nimble, Strong & Nimble"
Add passive "Trait: Mindful"
Austine Riaves
Offense decreased from 70 to 62.
Defense decreased from 44 to 41.
Rue Holidaey
Salary increased from 30 to 31.
Remove passive "Traits: Clutch Blocker"
Add passive "Match Start: Get +50 TURN METER"
As a result of these changes, the following players can now be disenchanted for a full refund:
- Amirr Cofey
- Austine Riaves
- Bones Hylanb
- Bruuk Lopes
- Cammeron Jonson
- Devon Read
- Gariston Matews
- Jaitee Torr
- Jamez Buknight
- Jamez Wizeman
- Jon Woall
- Jorrdan Pool
- Kay Jonez
- Klint Kapela
- Lucke Cornet
- Maxi Struz
- Rue Holidaey
- TayTay Washintun
- Tray Braun
- Tray Yung
- Vito Kreici
- Yoda Wantanabe
DISCORD GIVEAWAY
We're giving anyone who joins our Discord server 10 free card packs. All you have to do is join, by using the Discord button from the game's home screen.
Don't worry If you've already joined. You can also get the reward by clicking the Discord button.
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue that could occur while opening packs, and caused the game to freeze.
Fixed and issue where players would be shown an incorrect amount of owned packs.
Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck during the tutorial
Happy Holidays!
