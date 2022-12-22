Update v0.2.1: New Cards, Store, Balance Tweaks and Discord Pack Giveaway!

Share · View all patches · Build 10198858 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 11:26:32 UTC by Wendy

NEW CARDS

Our first patch ever brings 15 new cards, with 2 new Legendaries, 3 Epics, 7 Rares and 3 Commons.





























































IN GAME STORE

Every game has to make money, and we are no exception. We are offering card pack bundles for purchase. While the game will be in early access, the amount of packs at each tier is greatly increased (around double).

MATCHMAKING BOTS & AI IMPROVEMENTS

Since it's difficult to find human opponents to play with, we are adding bots to the matchmaking queue. If a human opponent is not found within approximatively 60 seconds, players will be matched with bots. Bot games give the same rewards as games against human opponents.

We will tune this down, or completely retire the bots as our player base increases.

We have improved the AI behavior to prevent it from substituting in fatigued players, and added a lot more decks to the AI pool.

BALANCE TWEAKS

Jalen Brawn

Removed passive "Trait: Mindful".

Added passive "Traits: Smart & Nimble, Skilled & Nimble, Fast & Nimble, Strong & Nimble".

Clay Tompson

Offense reduced from 71 to 69.

Defense reduced from 62 to 60.

3 Point Chance reduced from 25 to 20.

Kylle Laoury

Defense reduced from 71 to 66.

Russel Westbruk

Increased cooldown of "Volume Shooting" skill from 2 to 3.

Blaik Griffith

Rebounding increased from 41 to 44.

Playmaking increased from 55 to 58.

Bobbi Portiz

Defense reduced from 43 to 42.

Rebounding increased from 62 to 68.

Bruuk Lopes

Rarity increased from Rare to Epic.

Salary increased from 11 to 14.

Offense increased from 76 to 77.

Block increased from 12 to 15.

Viktor Oladeepu

Rarity decreased from Epic to Rare.

Salary decreased from 11 to 10.

Removed passive "Make: 25% chance to get +1 FREE THROW & give opponent +1 FOUL"

Bruss Brawn

Defense increased from 64 to 69.

Playmaking increased from 57 to 58.

Stamina increased from 65 to 67.

Block increased from 6 to 9.

Cammeron Jonson

Salary increased from 11 to 13.

Offense decreased from 70 to 65.

Playmaking decreased from 46 to 41.

Markeeff Morriz

3 Point Chance increased from 15 to 20.

Pat Conaughton

Salary increased from 6 to 7.

Defense increased from 40 to 49.

Mike James

Name changed to Mik Jamez.

Amirr Cofey

Offense decreased from 57 to 38.

Defense increased from 50 to 53.

Playmaking increased from 50 to 55.

Steal increased from 0 to 3.

Jamez Buknight

Offense decreased from 49 to 35.

Defense increased from 32 to 36.

"Drive Full Contact" skill shot count increased from 4 to 5.

Jon Woall

Salary increased from 18 to 19.

Defense decreased from 53 to 51.

Stamina increased from 53 to 58.

Removed passive "Aura: SPEED teammates have Fast".

Added passive "Exploit: 50% chance to get +1 BONUS PASS".

Jamez Wizeman

Offense decreased from 58 to 45.

Jorrdan Pool

Changed player type from Skill to Speed.

Type passive changed from "Receive Pass: Get Skilled this turn" to "Activate: 50% chance to Pass 1".

Klint Kapela

Stamina decreased from 75 to 64.

Tray Yung

Increased cooldown of "Make it Rain" skill from 2 to 3.

Playmaking decreased from 90 to 89.

Fixed an issue with his passive that made it give Slow to all player types, instead of only Speed and Skill.

Maxi Struz

Salary increased from 7 to 9.

Offense increased from 66 to 67.

Block increased from 0 to 3.

Playmaking decreased from 55 to 52.

Stamina increased from 59 to 62.

Vito Kreici

Replace "Team Transition" skill with "Team Isolation".

Yoda Wantanabe

Increased rarity from Common to Rare.

Salary increased from 5 to 7.

Offense increased from 42 to 52.

3 Point Chance increased from 15 to 20.

Added passives "Trait: Will Blocker" & "Exploit Skill: Get Stopper"

Lucke Cornet

Salary decreased from 6 to 4.

Replace "Pick & Option" skill with "Defensive Leadership I".

Remove passive "Trait: Contact Finisher".

Add passives "Exploit Skill: Get Stopper" & "Trait: Skill Blocker".

Kay Jonez

Rarity decreased from Rare to Common.

Jaitee Torr

Salary reduced from 3 to 2.

Offense reduced from 39 to 29.

Replaced "Basic Midrange Shots" skill with "Stonewall Screen".

Bones Hylanb

Salary increased from 8 to 9.

Offense decreased from 77 to 67.

Playmaking increased from 66 to 82.

Reduce shot count from "Volume Shooting" skill from 7 to 6.

Devon Read

Salary decreased from 4 to 3.

Offense decreased from 62 to 52.

Playmaking increased from 48 to 49.

Gariston Matews

Salary increased from 5 to 6.

Defense decreased from 43 to 40.

3 Point Chance increased from 25 to 30.

Tare Easton

Offense increased from 32 to 34.

Playmaking increased from 37 to 38.

Stamina increased from 63 to 72.

TayTay Washintun

Salary decreased from 6 to 5.

Stamina decreased from 71 to 64.

Replace "Advanced Midrange Shots" skill with "Basic Midrange Shots".

Dashen Knix

Salary increased from 2 to 3.

3Point Chance increased from 5 to 15.

Bradon Bozton

Salary increased from 5 to 6.

Offense decreased from 60 to 55.

Playmaking decreased from 49 to 47.

Stamina increased from 67 to 70.

Tray Braun

Remove passive "Traits: Smart & Nimble, Skilled & Nimble, Fast & Nimble, Strong & Nimble"

Add passive "Trait: Mindful"

Austine Riaves

Offense decreased from 70 to 62.

Defense decreased from 44 to 41.

Rue Holidaey

Salary increased from 30 to 31.

Remove passive "Traits: Clutch Blocker"

Add passive "Match Start: Get +50 TURN METER"

As a result of these changes, the following players can now be disenchanted for a full refund:

Amirr Cofey

Austine Riaves

Bones Hylanb

Bruuk Lopes

Cammeron Jonson

Devon Read

Gariston Matews

Jaitee Torr

Jamez Buknight

Jamez Wizeman

Jon Woall

Jorrdan Pool

Kay Jonez

Klint Kapela

Lucke Cornet

Maxi Struz

Rue Holidaey

TayTay Washintun

Tray Braun

Tray Yung

Vito Kreici

Yoda Wantanabe

DISCORD GIVEAWAY

We're giving anyone who joins our Discord server 10 free card packs. All you have to do is join, by using the Discord button from the game's home screen.

Don't worry If you've already joined. You can also get the reward by clicking the Discord button.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that could occur while opening packs, and caused the game to freeze.

Fixed and issue where players would be shown an incorrect amount of owned packs.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck during the tutorial

Happy Holidays!