Coral Island update for 4 January 2023

Hotfix-v0.2-53716

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year, Farmers!

To kick things off, we're releasing a hotfix to address some crashing still happening for some players. Thank you so much for all your patience, and we will do our best to give you a smoother playing experience.

Bugfix:

  • Fix the crash using the Controller when trying to Take 1 item from Chest using Controller
  • Fix the crash when fishing and simultaneously hold the left and right buttons.
  • Fix the crash on some cases inside the barn and coop
  • Fix the crash when feeding cows and making artisan goods.

Improvement:

  • NPC is no longer popping up in some instances.

Thank you,
Stairway Team

