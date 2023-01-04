Hotfix-v0.2-53716

Happy New Year, Farmers!
To kick things off, we're releasing a hotfix to address some crashing still happening for some players. Thank you so much for all your patience, and we will do our best to give you a smoother playing experience.
Bugfix:
- Fix the crash using the Controller when trying to Take 1 item from Chest using Controller
- Fix the crash when fishing and simultaneously hold the left and right buttons.
- Fix the crash on some cases inside the barn and coop
- Fix the crash when feeding cows and making artisan goods.
Improvement:
- NPC is no longer popping up in some instances.
Thank you,
Stairway Team
