Hotfix-v0.2-53716

Happy New Year, Farmers!

To kick things off, we're releasing a hotfix to address some crashing still happening for some players. Thank you so much for all your patience, and we will do our best to give you a smoother playing experience.

Bugfix:

Fix the crash using the Controller when trying to Take 1 item from Chest using Controller

Fix the crash when fishing and simultaneously hold the left and right buttons.

Fix the crash on some cases inside the barn and coop

Fix the crash when feeding cows and making artisan goods.

Improvement:

NPC is no longer popping up in some instances.

Thank you,

Stairway Team