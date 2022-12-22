Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98864

Bug fixes and changes
- Now the damage caused by self-exploding skeletons will not be increased by props and curses.
- Fix the problem that the role switching UI cannot be opened in the village under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the problem that the item [Mecha Communicator] cannot be used immediately after summoning the Mecha.
- Fixed the engineer's skill 2 variant [Massive Throw], which did not work on the client side.
- After the talent [Ultimate Talent] is turned on, the price that has the chance to be seen is not updated.
- Fixed the boss of the sixth level, which has a chance to trigger a large number of kill rewards.
- Fixed the problem that the client's store item price would disappear after other people purchased it.
- Fix the problem that the level progress UI will not disappear.
- Fix the problem that the summoned object will play animation and not attack due to too many items.
- Updated some descriptions.
Changed files in this update