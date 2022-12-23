 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survival Academy update for 23 December 2022

Ver 0.1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 10198658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Achievement missions have been added.
  • The game has been modified to run in the background.
  • Added an effect when a monster dies.
  • You can adjust the sound in the pause option window.
  • Adjusted the location of the Pierre Mask and Wilda Heart Ribbon to make them easier to find.
  • Character movement speed has been increased.
  • Adjusted the character size.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2154891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link