- Achievement missions have been added.
- The game has been modified to run in the background.
- Added an effect when a monster dies.
- You can adjust the sound in the pause option window.
- Adjusted the location of the Pierre Mask and Wilda Heart Ribbon to make them easier to find.
- Character movement speed has been increased.
- Adjusted the character size.
Survival Academy update for 23 December 2022
Ver 0.1.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
