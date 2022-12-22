This patch fixes a bug that allowed planting crop trees over other crops. It also fixes a bug that caused some recipes were sold for 0 Christmas tickets.
Travellers Rest update for 22 December 2022
Hotfix v0.5.4.3f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
