 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 22 December 2022

Hotfix v0.5.4.3f

Share · View all patches · Build 10198657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a bug that allowed planting crop trees over other crops. It also fixes a bug that caused some recipes were sold for 0 Christmas tickets.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link