Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion - v1.13f Update

Dear users,

We have some exciting news: With the newest update version 1.13f, Crimzon Clover World EXplosion is now officially "Deck Verified" title!

Now you can blast your way through the game on the go and be sure that it is going to play just as good as sitting at home on your PC!

So load it up on your Steam Deck, and have fun blasting away for a new high score.

We hope you continue to enjoy the game, good hunting everyone!

Updated controller glyphs to match Steam Deck controllers

If you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Komodo team