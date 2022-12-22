Early Access Hotfix - 2022/12/22

ADDED/UPDATED
- Sounds on Crisis Flames VFX and Level Up Screen
- Update Localization
- Update floor colors
FIXED
- Issue where the player may have a broken death screen, due to the number of penalties (Thanks to Big Jaekuk for the clue)
- Issue with some of Jocelyn's contracts not being counted when taking the new Boss elevator
- Omega Pump Quinn not being counted for some of Jocelyn's contracts
- Transformed Twinsie's description not displaying the modifications
- Issue with Death behavior when keeping pressed the Scythe button during a loading
- Issue with the camera in the Physical Illness Department
- Omega Pump Quinn's mines not exploding every time
- In Crisis 7, the last update of a weapon in Forge costs much more than normal
- Aleistar's ejection
- Frenzy damage curse not affecting some spells
- Selenite not applying damage to spells
- Missing dialogues of Barnaby Proudfoot
- Missing or wrong NPC's voices during Musical quest
- Soulary hidden behind the art in the Natural Disasters Department
- Wrong background in Will Hung and Omega Pump Quinn’s area
- Legendary Weapon GPE in cairns are invisible (no VFX or icon)
- Issue with some data displayed in the food description of the Contractor's menu
- In the shop, when the player finds an item on sale, the price displayed is the correct one but the player can’t purchase it until he gets the amount of soulary BEFORE the sale
- Jerry's Shoe quest item is misplaced (sorry Jerry)
- When the player uses the spell Lyberis Skulls, it creates some fps drop when it hits an enemy
- The Curse slot does not reset if the player takes the curse then upgrade the Shop
- Upgrade Tree didn't have sound
- SFX of changing to Difficulty 11-15 is quieter than Difficulties before and doesn't follow the crescendo
- Due to the new modifications of the Parasol 2.0 basic combo, the SFX of the attacks are out of sync
- When Waldo uses his soda attack (in phase 2), the VFX of the liquid seems inconsistent and low quality in comparison with the others
BALANCING
PERMANENT UPGRADES (Upgrade Tree)
- Changed the value of Level Upgrades
WEAPONS
Selenite
- Reduce the damage buff from 100 % -> 50 %
- Fixed the damage buff not applying to Spells
Poison Mist
- Changed the radius of Poison Cloud
- Reduce the number of ticks
Aleistar
- Fixed ejection
Brutumhammer
- Removed one projectile from the attack
- Change damage 35 - > 20
Daggust
- Change damage 20 -> 30
Whirl Daggers
- Change damage 5 -> 10
BOSS
Brad
- Changed the bonus defense duration 30s -> 15s
Gordon Grimes
- HP 2650 -> 2800
Waldo
- HP 2500 -> 3000
Major Pliskhan
- HP 7500 -> 8500
Catherine Imamura
- HP 10000 -> 12500
Horace Sinistrocirrus
- HP 6500 -> 7500
Omega Pump Quinn
- Rebalanced combat to make it harder
RJ Barron
- HP 1550 -> 1650
Denzel King Dengue
- HP 1350 -> 1900
X4-H
- HP 1650 -> 1750
Slyma
- HP 1200 -> 1500
Camille Flage
- HP 4200 -> 4700
ENEMY
Sparky
- HP 85 -> 150
Flambush
- HP 600 -> 800
Bubbaboom
- HP 20 -> 30
Hambleurgher
- HP 170 -> 200
Roaster
- HP 240 -> 285
Spookmen
- HP 175 -> 200
Veteran
- HP 385 -> 450
Smoker
- Hp 250 -> 225
Imposter
- HP 200 -> 300
Changed files in this update