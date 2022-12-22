BUG FIXES:
.start menu texts were not perfectly centered (regression)
.reverting an optimization breaking the bullet particle systems
.laser particle systems were not updated if effects were modified in the particle editor
SHMUP Creator update for 22 December 2022
Update: V1.3.3
BUG FIXES:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update