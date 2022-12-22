 Skip to content

SHMUP Creator update for 22 December 2022

Update: V1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10198347

BUG FIXES:
.start menu texts were not perfectly centered (regression)
.reverting an optimization breaking the bullet particle systems
.laser particle systems were not updated if effects were modified in the particle editor

