3DMark Windows 2.25.8056

This is a minor update. Benchmark scores are not affected.
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where Speed Way did not correctly check if Windows 10 systems were on version 21H2 or later.
- Fixed an issue where the Unlimited Modes of Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Ice Storm would allow custom runs to be started, even though the workload does not support Unlimited custom runs.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong GPU could be automatically selected if Speed Way was started from the 3DMark app home page.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the 3DMark App UI from starting.
- Fixed an issue where corrupted data in the SSD serial number field could prevent SystemInfo parsing.
- Fixed incorrect aliasing of camera post effects target and lens reflection work textures in the Time Spy demo scene.
- Fixed an issue in Time Spy where Unicode characters in the output file path for logs could cause the test to fail.
- Fixed new DX12 validation layer errors and warnings in Time Spy.
- Fixed an issue where the VS. Mode fps graph for Speed Way is incorrectly synced.
- Fixed an issue where the Speed Way interactive mode loading screen would display incorrectly on ultrawide monitors
Changed files in this update