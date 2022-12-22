v1.13.11 update

-
New Feature: Quests
(Now you can earn various rewards by completing different types of quests that are refresh every day.)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
(Now you can earn various rewards by completing different types of quests that are refresh every day.)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update