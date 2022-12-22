 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AIdventure update for 22 December 2022

Release 1.5.0 - Workshop support + 10 new languages

Share · View all patches · Build 10198220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone. I'm releasing the 1.5.0 today!

It adds the support of the Steam Workshop and more languages!

Changelog

Changes
  • There are now two options to change the font. One for most of the interface and
  • one for the UI element used to display the story.
  • Added a console to display logs in real time (F1 to open)
  • Added a new tag system for scenarios
  • Added the Steam Workshop support (Upload, download, edit)
Translation

  • Added the Polish translation of the interface.

  • Added multiple fonts for the new languages.

  • Added a popup to help the user select the right font for his language.

  • Added 10 languages for the auto-translation.

    • Polish
    • Chinese
    • Arabic
    • Hebrew
    • Korean
    • Bulgarian
    • Macedonian
    • Russian
    • Ukrainian
    • Turkish
Fixes
  • Increased the default connection delay to the server from 5s to 20s.
  • Changed the formatting of some available languages.
  • Fixed the visibility value being wrong when uploading/updating a workshop item.
  • Greatly increased the max download speed of AIs.
  • Removed Tigrinya from the available languages (can't display it).
Known issues
  • The Korean translator has a weird behavior.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2114791
  • Loading history…
Depot 2114792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link