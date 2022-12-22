Release 1.5.0 - Workshop support + 10 new languages

Hi everyone. I'm releasing the 1.5.0 today!
It adds the support of the Steam Workshop and more languages!
Changelog
Changes
- There are now two options to change the font. One for most of the interface and
- one for the UI element used to display the story.
- Added a console to display logs in real time (F1 to open)
- Added a new tag system for scenarios
- Added the Steam Workshop support (Upload, download, edit)
Translation
-
Added the Polish translation of the interface.
-
Added multiple fonts for the new languages.
-
Added a popup to help the user select the right font for his language.
-
Added 10 languages for the auto-translation.
- Polish
- Chinese
- Arabic
- Hebrew
- Korean
- Bulgarian
- Macedonian
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Turkish
Fixes
- Increased the default connection delay to the server from 5s to 20s.
- Changed the formatting of some available languages.
- Fixed the visibility value being wrong when uploading/updating a workshop item.
- Greatly increased the max download speed of AIs.
- Removed Tigrinya from the available languages (can't display it).
Known issues
- The Korean translator has a weird behavior.
