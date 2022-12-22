 Skip to content

Spire of Glory update for 22 December 2022

Patch Notes Dec 22

Patch Notes 0.5.2f

Changes

  • Changed an issue with the life mage that made the priorization of healing through absolute hp rather than relative hp.
  • Capped CDR at 1s rather 0.5s.
  • Starting crystals to 10 from 5.

