Patch Notes Dec 22

Patch Notes 0.5.2f
Changes
- Changed an issue with the life mage that made the priorization of healing through absolute hp rather than relative hp.
- Capped CDR at 1s rather 0.5s.
- Starting crystals to 10 from 5.
Changed files in this update