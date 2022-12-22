 Skip to content

Calico update for 22 December 2022

Calico Pawsome Edition

Feature Updates

  • Added over 25 new cooking minigames!
  • Added sales bonuses based on minigame speed and score
  • Added new animals! (Owl, Cow, Goat, Opossum, Chicken, Alpaca, Sheep)
  • Added ability to customize wallpaper and floor of café
  • Added new "Outline Potion" rewarded by Prism Break Quest (if you previously finished this quest it will appear in your inventory)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed player getting stuck in swimming animation
  • Fixed falling through the ground while dismounting birds
  • Fixed inventory preview of some garden furniture
  • Fixed some animals appearing to sink into the ground
  • Fixed some cases where animal physics and petting were configured wrong
  • Fixed issues with teleporting or entering furniture mode while player was in a chair or bed

Miscellaneous

  • Improved graphics and new outlines
  • Added setting for automatic camera rotation
  • New improved UI for character creator
  • Improved furniture mover selection, and the ability to place furniture on top of other furniture
  • Improved player movement and jumping
  • New, improved sound effects, and rebalanced sound effect volume
  • Character creator now closes faster if you don't change skin or face texture
  • Renaming animals no longer reloads entire animal journal
  • New redesigned café kitchen
  • Added new grass
  • Animals now run faster
  • Improved textures for some animals
  • Made all menus compatible with mouse clicking
  • Improved button prompt images when playing with an Xbox controller
  • Improved performance

