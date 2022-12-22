Calico Pawsome Edition

Feature Updates
- Added over 25 new cooking minigames!
- Added sales bonuses based on minigame speed and score
- Added new animals! (Owl, Cow, Goat, Opossum, Chicken, Alpaca, Sheep)
- Added ability to customize wallpaper and floor of café
- Added new "Outline Potion" rewarded by Prism Break Quest (if you previously finished this quest it will appear in your inventory)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed player getting stuck in swimming animation
- Fixed falling through the ground while dismounting birds
- Fixed inventory preview of some garden furniture
- Fixed some animals appearing to sink into the ground
- Fixed some cases where animal physics and petting were configured wrong
- Fixed issues with teleporting or entering furniture mode while player was in a chair or bed
Miscellaneous
- Improved graphics and new outlines
- Added setting for automatic camera rotation
- New improved UI for character creator
- Improved furniture mover selection, and the ability to place furniture on top of other furniture
- Improved player movement and jumping
- New, improved sound effects, and rebalanced sound effect volume
- Character creator now closes faster if you don't change skin or face texture
- Renaming animals no longer reloads entire animal journal
- New redesigned café kitchen
- Added new grass
- Animals now run faster
- Improved textures for some animals
- Made all menus compatible with mouse clicking
- Improved button prompt images when playing with an Xbox controller
- Improved performance
