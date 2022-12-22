Build notes: v0.6.146 (2022.12.22)

This build has a massive impact on game balance. I will likely be shuffling the new Research Tree in upcoming updates after more testing.
v0.6.146 (2022.12.22)
- [Feature] Biological beings will now eat raw food if cooked food is not available
- [Balance] Reorganize the Research Tree
- [Balance] Research Energy, Memory and Disk cost will be driven by equations
- [Balance] Research Energy, Memory and Disk cost will vary depending on difficulty level
- [Balance] Manufacturing Upgrades will always require a human
- [Balance] Overhaul Quest rewards
- [Balance] Give more Microchips and some Carbon Fiber in Wrecked scenario start
- [Balance] Pet Bowl will not allow certain illogical food options (i.e. Coffee Beans or Flour)
- [Balance] Raw food can now be stored in Refrigerator
- [UI/UX] Remove existing item count from Radial Menu, as it was confusing
- [UI/UX] Expose built-in CPU, Memory and Disk in Ship Computer UI
- [Bug] Fix floating apart the wreckage would lose some of protected zone parts
- [Bug] Fix pressing "Find" in inventory on a material with count 0 will not find anything (used to find an incorrect storage)
- [Bug] Fix player faction name would not refresh after exiting to main menu and starting a new game
- [Bug] Fix Winching would disconnect shorter range connectors that were connected to the longer range ones
- [Bug] Fix combat could freeze if any of the units have not analyzed their situation
- [Bug] Fix "Disconnect All" in Energy overlay graph details would not refresh the grid immediately
Changed files in this update