 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardeus update for 22 December 2022

Build notes: v0.6.146 (2022.12.22)

Share · View all patches · Build 10197972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build has a massive impact on game balance. I will likely be shuffling the new Research Tree in upcoming updates after more testing.

v0.6.146 (2022.12.22)

  • [Feature] Biological beings will now eat raw food if cooked food is not available
  • [Balance] Reorganize the Research Tree
  • [Balance] Research Energy, Memory and Disk cost will be driven by equations
  • [Balance] Research Energy, Memory and Disk cost will vary depending on difficulty level
  • [Balance] Manufacturing Upgrades will always require a human
  • [Balance] Overhaul Quest rewards
  • [Balance] Give more Microchips and some Carbon Fiber in Wrecked scenario start
  • [Balance] Pet Bowl will not allow certain illogical food options (i.e. Coffee Beans or Flour)
  • [Balance] Raw food can now be stored in Refrigerator
  • [UI/UX] Remove existing item count from Radial Menu, as it was confusing
  • [UI/UX] Expose built-in CPU, Memory and Disk in Ship Computer UI
  • [Bug] Fix floating apart the wreckage would lose some of protected zone parts
  • [Bug] Fix pressing "Find" in inventory on a material with count 0 will not find anything (used to find an incorrect storage)
  • [Bug] Fix player faction name would not refresh after exiting to main menu and starting a new game
  • [Bug] Fix Winching would disconnect shorter range connectors that were connected to the longer range ones
  • [Bug] Fix combat could freeze if any of the units have not analyzed their situation
  • [Bug] Fix "Disconnect All" in Energy overlay graph details would not refresh the grid immediately

Changed files in this update

Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link