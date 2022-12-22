 Skip to content

Resist update for 22 December 2022

Hotfix v1.0.2.023

Share · View all patches · Build 10197819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Completing POIs is no longer required to progress in Mission 7, they only need to be attempted at least once.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the 'Death From Above' and 'Creepy Crawlies' achievements to require more kills then intended.
  • 'Moment of Fame' is once again achieveable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1914751
