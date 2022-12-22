- Completing POIs is no longer required to progress in Mission 7, they only need to be attempted at least once.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the 'Death From Above' and 'Creepy Crawlies' achievements to require more kills then intended.
- 'Moment of Fame' is once again achieveable.
Resist update for 22 December 2022
Hotfix v1.0.2.023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
