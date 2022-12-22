FULL RELEASE & HUGE UPDATE#8!



FULL RELEASE!

Our project over the past 7 months since the release in early access has improved and grown significantly.

Now the game is being released in the full version and continues its development in a new status.

Active development of new updates continues! We have planned a lot of interesting ideas for implementation.

We are very grateful to the gamers community for participating in the development of the project!

Your comments and suggestions help us make the game better. Please continue to share with us your suggestions to improve the project.

Thank You!

Happy New Year Update for Winter season: Christmas trees and music on locations, snowmans on the roads

2 new cars: 1969 STRONGER & 1990 M190

Car Suspension visual and reworked physics

Ackerman angle tuning in Tuning Menu > Wheel Angles

Teleportation System in World Map Menu

Car Interion Customization: different materials for cockpit

Suspension Painting in Paint Menu

New Particles Effects: Sparks, Derbis, Smoke and Exhaust

Odometer added - mileage counter for each car

Drop Cargo Functional - various effects on car collision depending on car mileage (Customization Menu > Cargo)

No more PTS reset from hitting traffic cars

Graphics improvements

Many small improvements and many bugs fixed

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!













