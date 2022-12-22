《R2Beat：音速觉醒》12月22日临时维护开服公告

亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：
12月22日服务器临时维护完毕，服务器已开启，可以正常进行游戏。
衷心感谢大家对我们的支持与关注！
开服时间：2022年12月22日15:00
《R2Beat：音速觉醒》官方网站：https://r2beat-cn.valofe.com/
临时维护补偿：金钥匙*1，请玩家在邮件保管箱中领取。
《R2Beat：音速觉醒》有你更精彩！
