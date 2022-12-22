The final boss is in! For the first time ever you can (technically) complete the game! Ok cards on the table it's a bit rough, but it's all coming together quickly so we'll have more updates soon!
Other than that, lots of tweaks throughout, massaging the new environments in and more adjusting of all the gold-rank difficulties.
Joon Shining update for 22 December 2022
The Boss Is In !
The final boss is in! For the first time ever you can (technically) complete the game! Ok cards on the table it's a bit rough, but it's all coming together quickly so we'll have more updates soon!
