Update notes for version 1.02.a

News features:
- New Economy tab in Info section, where you can see "balance sheet" of your incomes and expenses
- Possibility to choose minimum turns between miracles for each new game you play (standard limit, double, triple)
Changes in rules:
- More forgiving finances: slightly cheaper early- and mid-game armies, Mathematics now provides Gold bonus, Gold yielding buildings (Market, Railroad, Airport) provide more Gold (their default Gold yield offsets their maintenance cost)
- Strength of monsters (at their creation) increases each turn by 1. So if you create a monster in turn 20 on average it's strength will be 52, but if you create it in turn 50 it will be 82. This makes monsters more useful later in the game, when standard armies are more powerful. The strength of monsters does NOT change after they are created.
THESE RULES CHANGES WILL IMPACT ONLY NEW GAMES. Rules of all saved games are embedded in the files of the games, and are not impacted by changing rules for new games.
Smaller updates:
- If you move mouse over Sacred Mountain it shows icon and name or religion which controls it (before only the color indicated the owner)
- When disbanding a unit by mouse click on "Disband" a "Are you sure?" prompt appears. If you disband by pressing DEL key the prompt does not appear
- Bug fix for allowing "Sacred task" change command for unfinished Shrines
Changed files in this update