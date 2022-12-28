Trials of the Breach Part 2 - Small Patch

This is a small patch to adjust Rush Mode's balance and also fix a few issues related to the latest patch. Enjoy!
Rush mode now has a currency boost rather than a penalty (from -50% to +50%)
Rush mode idols will now scale progressively in power during a run
Rush mode enemy scaling was reduced at the beginning of a run
Reduced the odds of getting weather effects in Rush Mode
Updated Whiteflame Golem's and Cladasair's sprites
Error messages related to cloud save and load will now display properly
Fixed a few issues with Opportunist
Fixed a few other minor issues
