Breach Wanderers update for 28 December 2022

Trials of the Breach Part 2 - Small Patch

This is a small patch to adjust Rush Mode's balance and also fix a few issues related to the latest patch. Enjoy!

  • Rush mode now has a currency boost rather than a penalty (from -50% to +50%)

  • Rush mode idols will now scale progressively in power during a run

  • Rush mode enemy scaling was reduced at the beginning of a run

  • Reduced the odds of getting weather effects in Rush Mode

  • Updated Whiteflame Golem's and Cladasair's sprites

  • Error messages related to cloud save and load will now display properly

  • Fixed a few issues with Opportunist

  • Fixed a few other minor issues

