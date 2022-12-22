 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 22 December 2022

Playtest update 21.12.2022

  • Player absence detector now works based on train speed and signal indications
  • Train list box on computer dispatcher screens should display again
  • Tweaks to vehicle entering animations
  • Speed of EU07 brake handle keyboard control was increased
  • Scenery and vehicle improvements
  • Added single-player missions (vehicle tutorials)

