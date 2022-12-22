- Player absence detector now works based on train speed and signal indications
- Train list box on computer dispatcher screens should display again
- Tweaks to vehicle entering animations
- Speed of EU07 brake handle keyboard control was increased
- Scenery and vehicle improvements
- Added single-player missions (vehicle tutorials)
SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 22 December 2022
Playtest update 21.12.2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update