Dransik 2.0 - Build: 324.115

Minor fixes and continued improvements and additions.

The significant adjustment to ranged weapons. Bows will not drop NPC targets when attacking. Bow shot is triggered by a stationary movement for 1s allowing to shoot, move until attack speed recharges, and then stop and shoot again.

Changes

Account linking support

Token trading support for Trade -Table trading in-game

Enabled chatting while in shop mode

Ranged weapon target drop now only when targeting players (ie. PvP only)

Target will be kept and selectable even if obscured by trees/fog of war (if it's off)

Made trade distance reasonable

Added failure reason when trade distance is too large

No longer booted after 5 minutes of idle

VIP status visible on the main game window (and shortcut button)

Minimap has an easy min/max button and an options button

VIP Subscription Expiration is displayed properly now (and can be purchased in-game)

Issues

Issue (crash) when deleting a character

Server connect failure when a character is still in the world (no message)

Skill experience printed 2x to console window

Fixed being stuck in trade in some, all cases

Fixed tooltips & quantity not appearing in the right place if 4k (uniform scale on)

Fixed Merchant window disconnects

Fixed racial bonus, align bonus, and equip bug with leveling and logging in unequipping items incorrectly

New Content

Muknal Quest Repeatable

Muknal New Drop - Dagon Cleaver

Nycadaemon New Drop - Staff of Nycadaemon

Ettin Valley Lair

Ettin Kill Quest at Lotor's Castle

NK Thief Den

NK Thief Den Quest

Design