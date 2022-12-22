Dransik 2.0 - Build: 324.115

Minor fixes and continued improvements and additions.
The significant adjustment to ranged weapons. Bows will not drop NPC targets when attacking. Bow shot is triggered by a stationary movement for 1s allowing to shoot, move until attack speed recharges, and then stop and shoot again.
Changes
- Account linking support
- Token trading support for Trade -Table trading in-game
- Enabled chatting while in shop mode
- Ranged weapon target drop now only when targeting players (ie. PvP only)
- Target will be kept and selectable even if obscured by trees/fog of war (if it's off)
- Made trade distance reasonable
- Added failure reason when trade distance is too large
- No longer booted after 5 minutes of idle
- VIP status visible on the main game window (and shortcut button)
- Minimap has an easy min/max button and an options button
- VIP Subscription Expiration is displayed properly now (and can be purchased in-game)
Issues
- Issue (crash) when deleting a character
- Server connect failure when a character is still in the world (no message)
- Skill experience printed 2x to console window
- Fixed being stuck in trade in some, all cases
- Fixed tooltips & quantity not appearing in the right place if 4k (uniform scale on)
- Fixed Merchant window disconnects
- Fixed racial bonus, align bonus, and equip bug with leveling and logging in unequipping items incorrectly
New Content
- Muknal Quest Repeatable
- Muknal New Drop - Dagon Cleaver
- Nycadaemon New Drop - Staff of Nycadaemon
- Ettin Valley Lair
- Ettin Kill Quest at Lotor's Castle
- NK Thief Den
- NK Thief Den Quest
Design
- Mob Scale - AC
- Mob Scale - To Hit
- Reduced Ettin Valley Spawn
- Drop chance Buffed - All Monsters
- Dark Geode crush more than 1 at a time
Changed files in this update