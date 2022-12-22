 Skip to content

Dransik update for 22 December 2022

Dransik 2.0 - Build: 324.115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor fixes and continued improvements and additions.

The significant adjustment to ranged weapons. Bows will not drop NPC targets when attacking. Bow shot is triggered by a stationary movement for 1s allowing to shoot, move until attack speed recharges, and then stop and shoot again.

Changes

  • Account linking support
  • Token trading support for Trade -Table trading in-game
  • Enabled chatting while in shop mode
  • Ranged weapon target drop now only when targeting players (ie. PvP only)
  • Target will be kept and selectable even if obscured by trees/fog of war (if it's off)
  • Made trade distance reasonable
  • Added failure reason when trade distance is too large
  • No longer booted after 5 minutes of idle
  • VIP status visible on the main game window (and shortcut button)
  • Minimap has an easy min/max button and an options button
  • VIP Subscription Expiration is displayed properly now (and can be purchased in-game)

Issues

  • Issue (crash) when deleting a character
  • Server connect failure when a character is still in the world (no message)
  • Skill experience printed 2x to console window
  • Fixed being stuck in trade in some, all cases
  • Fixed tooltips & quantity not appearing in the right place if 4k (uniform scale on)
  • Fixed Merchant window disconnects
  • Fixed racial bonus, align bonus, and equip bug with leveling and logging in unequipping items incorrectly

New Content

  • Muknal Quest Repeatable
  • Muknal New Drop - Dagon Cleaver
  • Nycadaemon New Drop - Staff of Nycadaemon
  • Ettin Valley Lair
  • Ettin Kill Quest at Lotor's Castle
  • NK Thief Den
  • NK Thief Den Quest

Design

  • Mob Scale - AC
  • Mob Scale - To Hit
  • Reduced Ettin Valley Spawn
  • Drop chance Buffed - All Monsters
  • Dark Geode crush more than 1 at a time

