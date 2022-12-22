- Several new emotes were added (/laugh, /shake, /nod, /dance, /bow, /wave).
- Aggro changes - mobs will now assist each other properly in defense of each other. NOTE: This will definitely effect people who are fighting the townguards, YOU MAY DIE!
- Some changes to mob stats / levels.
Paramount Hero update for 22 December 2022
New emotes, aggro changes
