Controller Support (v2.3) | Now on experimental!

Hello everyone!

I'm excited to announce that controller support is now available on the experimental branch for testing.

Although controller support was in the game previously, it was very limited and would often break or require 3rd party software to function. In addition to this, a recent engine upgrade completely broke the old input system, and so I've redone the entirety of this system to utilize the new Unity input API.

How to access this branch:

Locate Neon Sundown in your Steam library

Right click, and go to properties, than betas

In the drop down list, select "Controller"

Wait for Steam to update the game, and play!

PLEASE NOTE: This is NOT full controller support, a keyboard and mouse is still required for menu navigation. Below you can find exactly what this system supports, and what it does not.

Please also remember this is experimental, and there are most likely bugs or features missing.

What this new system supports:

A multitude of commonly used controllers without requiring external software

Binds aiming reticle around the ship for more precise aiming (right joystick)

Card navigation (left and right D-Pad) and Card selection (bottom button)

Card redraw (right button), Card burns (left button), and Card skips (top button)

Upgrade navigation (top and bottom D-Pad) and selection (bottom button)

Using primary weapons (right trigger) and secondary weapons (left trigger)

Ship movement (left joystick) and ship dashing (press left joystick)

Toggling auto fire to allow for trigger release (press right joystick)

Pausing the game (select/start) and ending the run (right button)

Menu click-thru (bottom button) for getting back in game quickly

Updating the in-game card select UI to reflect controls stated above

NOTE: I'm looking for any feedback on the controls, so please let me know your thoughts!

What this does not support:

Menu navigation (arena selection, ship selection, store navigation, settings)

Custom controller mapping (setting bindings for controller)

Known issues that are being worked on:

Keybinds for KMB input have not been setup with the new API.

Game sometimes stops detecting controller input. This is Unity's doing, and I'm waiting on a fix.

In-game card select navigation can be a bit finicky, this is an ongoing WIP.

I'm fully expecting this first version to be a bit of a mess, but I'll continue to work on it and improve it over the coming weeks until it's released on live. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about this new support, please feel free to let me know below or in our Discord server.

Discord: https://discord.gg/NHnR7zcaCc

Thanks for reading,

~ Ben