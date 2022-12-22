 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 22 December 2022

Performance optimization patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved how models for NPC-s are generated to save some RAM memory.

Bonus:
-Small nerfs to stronger fighter abilities and buffs for weaker.
-Fixed a bug where music would stop playing after fast travel in some situations.

