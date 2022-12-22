 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ToS Gamepad Tester update for 22 December 2022

ToSGT Update v1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 10196233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.04 is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • Slow Framerate/ High GPU Usage Fix - Slow performance/ high GPU usage has been fixed. (Getting around 1000+ frames with a 6700xt.)
  • Fixed Dualshock4 Lightbar Selector - The selector was broken and now it is no longer, you can now correctly choose which colour you want the Dualschock4 lightbar to be.
  • New Settings - The video settings have been completely updated and new settings have been added, such as a FPS counter, anti-aliasing options and texture quality options.
  • Backend Updated - The entirety of the backend has been updated including Unity version (fixing the name not appearing correctly in task manager) and all assets with ToS Gamepad Tester.
  • Updated Ultrawide Support - UI on screen now scales better with ultrawide monitors, using the extra space ultrawide provides correctly.
  • Localization Updated - Localization backend has been reworked and updated.
  • Loading Screen Update - Loading screen has been updated and you should be able to get into ToSGT faster.
  • Updated UI Visuals - UI buttons colours have been updated to suit to style of the app more; same with some texts styles.

Cheers.

Takeover Studios.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2104321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link