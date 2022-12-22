ToSGT Update v1.04

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.04 is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- Slow Framerate/ High GPU Usage Fix - Slow performance/ high GPU usage has been fixed. (Getting around 1000+ frames with a 6700xt.)
- Fixed Dualshock4 Lightbar Selector - The selector was broken and now it is no longer, you can now correctly choose which colour you want the Dualschock4 lightbar to be.
- New Settings - The video settings have been completely updated and new settings have been added, such as a FPS counter, anti-aliasing options and texture quality options.
- Backend Updated - The entirety of the backend has been updated including Unity version (fixing the name not appearing correctly in task manager) and all assets with ToS Gamepad Tester.
- Updated Ultrawide Support - UI on screen now scales better with ultrawide monitors, using the extra space ultrawide provides correctly.
- Localization Updated - Localization backend has been reworked and updated.
- Loading Screen Update - Loading screen has been updated and you should be able to get into ToSGT faster.
- Updated UI Visuals - UI buttons colours have been updated to suit to style of the app more; same with some texts styles.
Cheers.
Takeover Studios.
Changed files in this update