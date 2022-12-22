 Skip to content

Xmas Apocalypse update for 22 December 2022

Update Notes for v 1.0.1

Build 10196119

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed
  • fixed glitch on death when picking up health
  • fixed hitbox turning back on during super star mode
  • candy pick-up item doesn't get stuck in the air anymore
  • level-up sound effect replaced and part of the SFX slider
  • corrected IK error when switching between aiming and normal camera back and forth too quickly
  • Steam Deck: buttons in select menu scale to fit
Changed
  • Super Star mode can kill boars
  • Boars can drag the player along
  • spawn points of enemies have been slightly adjusted
  • updated the illustration of Light Chain skill
  • added short invincibility period after level-up
  • added control instructions to the loading screen
New
  • New default skill: Cinnamon Candle - attract nearby gems and items.
  • New setting in option menu: Toggle screen shake

