Update Notes for v 1.0.1

Fixed
- fixed glitch on death when picking up health
- fixed hitbox turning back on during super star mode
- candy pick-up item doesn't get stuck in the air anymore
- level-up sound effect replaced and part of the SFX slider
- corrected IK error when switching between aiming and normal camera back and forth too quickly
- Steam Deck: buttons in select menu scale to fit
Changed
- Super Star mode can kill boars
- Boars can drag the player along
- spawn points of enemies have been slightly adjusted
- updated the illustration of Light Chain skill
- added short invincibility period after level-up
- added control instructions to the loading screen
New
- New default skill: Cinnamon Candle - attract nearby gems and items.
- New setting in option menu: Toggle screen shake
Changed files in this update