Star Survivor update for 22 December 2022

Bug Fixes 12/21/22

Build 10196079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to see which equipment will have access to (trigger, quad/all modifiers) in the tooltip
  • Potential fix for boss invulnerability
  • Auto-targeting weapons can now hit asteroids if no other enemy is present
  • Fixed invincibility visual display issue
  • Reduced powerup drop rate from 10% to 7.5%
  • Fixed auto-targeting eggs not functioning properly
  • Fixed specialty ship powers not working in campaign mode
  • Reduced campaign map length from 12 to 10

