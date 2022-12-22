- Added ability to see which equipment will have access to (trigger, quad/all modifiers) in the tooltip
- Potential fix for boss invulnerability
- Auto-targeting weapons can now hit asteroids if no other enemy is present
- Fixed invincibility visual display issue
- Reduced powerup drop rate from 10% to 7.5%
- Fixed auto-targeting eggs not functioning properly
- Fixed specialty ship powers not working in campaign mode
- Reduced campaign map length from 12 to 10
Star Survivor update for 22 December 2022
Bug Fixes 12/21/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
