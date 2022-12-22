 Skip to content

Project Playtime update for 22 December 2022

Patch 12/21/2022

  • Added festivity
  • Blurry Textures due to Texture Streaming for some users fixed
  • General Graphics Performance Improvements
  • Fixed imprisoned players being impossible to kill
  • Fixed wuggies in feeding pit not disappearing after they kill someone
  • Added Spanish subtitles to tutorial, and subtitles option for tutorial
  • Fixed one cause behind some games having two monsters
  • Fixed whole game time travelling forwards 2 minutes when you pull down the pipe
  • Fixed chat not being visible after moving to a new map
  • Fixed regional price discrepancies
  • Fixed revive HUD not always disappearing
  • Improved audio performance
  • Fixed spamming buttons exploits
  • Improved quickplay reliability
  • Fixed charge hug not connecting
  • Added Mom Spaghetti and Bank Vault Boxy sounds
  • Adjusted the rotating shop to have more of a bias towards skins and outfits opposed to masks
  • Added Welding Mask, Steampunk Goggles, Clown Hat, and Swimsuit Girl outfits to normal shop rotation
  • Added Candy Cane Skin, Black Ice Skin, Candy Cane Hand, Gingerbread Hand, Gingerbread Grabpack, Santa Outfit, Nutcracker Outfit, and Elf Outfit to the limited-time Holiday Special store that goes live on 12/23
  • Swapped the left and right hand options in the customization menu to make it so that the left option changes the left hand for the customization camera POV
  • Revamped cosmetic item thumbnails to fill empty space better
  • Improved player first person camera shake
  • Fixed issue with the first person grabpack wire clipping through the gun model
  • Improved train collision
  • Fixed Boxy's head being too big in the Toybox menu
  • Fixed the roll animation not playing properly when you try to roll while crouched
  • Fixed the light fixture on port-a-lounges not being parented to the model properly
  • Fixed T-Pose Emote causing some outfits to twist weirdly
  • Fixed the issue that caused skins of the wrong character to occur in the monster select menu, resulting in the T-Posing monster look

