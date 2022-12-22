Patch 12/21/2022

- Added festivity
- Blurry Textures due to Texture Streaming for some users fixed
- General Graphics Performance Improvements
- Fixed imprisoned players being impossible to kill
- Fixed wuggies in feeding pit not disappearing after they kill someone
- Added Spanish subtitles to tutorial, and subtitles option for tutorial
- Fixed one cause behind some games having two monsters
- Fixed whole game time travelling forwards 2 minutes when you pull down the pipe
- Fixed chat not being visible after moving to a new map
- Fixed regional price discrepancies
- Fixed revive HUD not always disappearing
- Improved audio performance
- Fixed spamming buttons exploits
- Improved quickplay reliability
- Fixed charge hug not connecting
- Added Mom Spaghetti and Bank Vault Boxy sounds
- Adjusted the rotating shop to have more of a bias towards skins and outfits opposed to masks
- Added Welding Mask, Steampunk Goggles, Clown Hat, and Swimsuit Girl outfits to normal shop rotation
- Added Candy Cane Skin, Black Ice Skin, Candy Cane Hand, Gingerbread Hand, Gingerbread Grabpack, Santa Outfit, Nutcracker Outfit, and Elf Outfit to the limited-time Holiday Special store that goes live on 12/23
- Swapped the left and right hand options in the customization menu to make it so that the left option changes the left hand for the customization camera POV
- Revamped cosmetic item thumbnails to fill empty space better
- Improved player first person camera shake
- Fixed issue with the first person grabpack wire clipping through the gun model
- Improved train collision
- Fixed Boxy's head being too big in the Toybox menu
- Fixed the roll animation not playing properly when you try to roll while crouched
- Fixed the light fixture on port-a-lounges not being parented to the model properly
- Fixed T-Pose Emote causing some outfits to twist weirdly
- Fixed the issue that caused skins of the wrong character to occur in the monster select menu, resulting in the T-Posing monster look
