 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Psycho Baseball update for 22 December 2022

Patch v0.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10195966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Welcome to patch v0.1.8! We've added the long overdue support for resolutions as well as many other small things.

Super Psycho Baseball v0.1.8

  • Fixed bug where you can't abandon run while in shop
  • Subtracted visibility time from Harry's pitch
  • More descriptive item descriptions
  • Fixed wall colliders on The Great Lawn
  • Added vertical sync toggle
  • Added fullscreen toggle
  • Added resolutions
  • Buffed Piney's pitch speed
  • Buffed Final Boss pitch speed
  • Fixed canvas resizing for different resolutions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216962
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link