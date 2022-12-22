Hello! Welcome to patch v0.1.8! We've added the long overdue support for resolutions as well as many other small things.
Super Psycho Baseball v0.1.8
- Fixed bug where you can't abandon run while in shop
- Subtracted visibility time from Harry's pitch
- More descriptive item descriptions
- Fixed wall colliders on The Great Lawn
- Added vertical sync toggle
- Added fullscreen toggle
- Added resolutions
- Buffed Piney's pitch speed
- Buffed Final Boss pitch speed
- Fixed canvas resizing for different resolutions
Changed files in this update