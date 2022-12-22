 Skip to content

Psychosis update for 22 December 2022

Day One Hotfix Patch

Build 10195781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! This is just a small patch to address a couple issues noticed in the build.

  • Fixed issue where ammo doesn't drop from spit attacks
  • Fixed item save id issue in boss dark room

