 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vox Machinae update for 22 December 2022

Update notes for patch 1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10195761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New exit menu encourages players to join our Discord before quitting, and includes a QR code for convenience.
  • Fixed servers not recognizing comrade/ignore list while in a match.
  • Pulsar balance tweaks: Reduced heat cost and slightly increased fire rate
  • Created a new "User Prefs" settings menu for enabling disabling various menu prompts. (eg. new exit menu)
  • Added a "disable briefings" option in user pref menu to disable starting match briefing animations.

Changed files in this update

Vox Machinae Windows Depot 334542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link