- New exit menu encourages players to join our Discord before quitting, and includes a QR code for convenience.
- Fixed servers not recognizing comrade/ignore list while in a match.
- Pulsar balance tweaks: Reduced heat cost and slightly increased fire rate
- Created a new "User Prefs" settings menu for enabling disabling various menu prompts. (eg. new exit menu)
- Added a "disable briefings" option in user pref menu to disable starting match briefing animations.
Vox Machinae update for 22 December 2022
Update notes for patch 1.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
