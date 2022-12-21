Festive Update!

Festive Hats!
- Santa Hat (!duckhat santa)
- Elf Hat (!duckhat elf)
- Xmas Tree (!duckhat xmas_tree)
- Xmas Gift (!duckhat xmas_gift)
- Snowman (!duckhat snowman)
New Features
- Global Mute - Pressing 'm' during a race will now mute all game music until it is unmuted (or you restart the game
- Accessory Tab - To enable better use of the customisation, the Accessories tab now starts open on all races. There are also new tabs for Seasonal and Streamer Exclusive accessories.
Bug Fixes
- Ducks no longer able to get stuck as easily in Quackatoa crystals
- Squeak volume lowered
