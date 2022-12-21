 Skip to content

Duck Race update for 21 December 2022

Festive Update!

Build 10195654

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Festive Hats!

  • Santa Hat (!duckhat santa)
  • Elf Hat (!duckhat elf)
  • Xmas Tree (!duckhat xmas_tree)
  • Xmas Gift (!duckhat xmas_gift)
  • Snowman (!duckhat snowman)

New Features

  • Global Mute - Pressing 'm' during a race will now mute all game music until it is unmuted (or you restart the game
  • Accessory Tab - To enable better use of the customisation, the Accessories tab now starts open on all races. There are also new tabs for Seasonal and Streamer Exclusive accessories.

Bug Fixes

  • Ducks no longer able to get stuck as easily in Quackatoa crystals
  • Squeak volume lowered

