-The Ghost of Christmas Future (Reaper) is available until January 5th (reach floor 50 or higher)
-Crafting costs are reduced 10% from now until January 5th
HyperLeague Heroes update for 21 December 2022
Version 2.0 - Holiday Event!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-The Ghost of Christmas Future (Reaper) is available until January 5th (reach floor 50 or higher)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update