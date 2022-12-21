 Skip to content

HyperLeague Heroes update for 21 December 2022

Version 2.0 - Holiday Event!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The Ghost of Christmas Future (Reaper) is available until January 5th (reach floor 50 or higher)
-Crafting costs are reduced 10% from now until January 5th

