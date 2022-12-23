v3.9.4 now available!

New features
Added new tutorial missions.
- Through the tutorial missions, you will be able to get 2000 Soulstones, 300 Fragments of Death, 20 Dark Study, 500 Gold Shards, and 100 Dried Leaf. (Including the existing tutorial mission rewards)
- These missions are designed to approach the question of beginner players at the beginning of the game, “How do I strengthen my characters?”.
- This is also achievable for existing players.
Improvements
- Changed the gift screen to show a link to open the mission screen when there is no gift to receive.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game would not launch on devices with the region setting set to Thailand, or loading would not finish without being able to create adventurers.
- [PC Only] Fixed an issue where the game would not launch properly in offline mode.
