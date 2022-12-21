 Skip to content

Ash & Rust update for 21 December 2022

0.8507 - 12/21/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10195310

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The Item Save/Load system has been heavily refactored in preparation for the big upcoming Crafting / End-Game patch. It will convert your old items to the new system, but please let me know if any of your old items end up bugged.
  • Fixed Region 9 quest bug
  • Fixed Lava not rendering at end of Region 11
  • Enemies now use physics when they die to keep their bodies grounded on uneven terrain, or fly off cliffs instead of floating in the air.
  • Anti-aliasing options added.
  • Iterated on Final Boss abilities and stat values
  • Improved Devoid Summons animation/visuals
  • Improved some camera movements
  • Various other minor fixes and improvements

