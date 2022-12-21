0.8507 - 12/21/2022
- The Item Save/Load system has been heavily refactored in preparation for the big upcoming Crafting / End-Game patch. It will convert your old items to the new system, but please let me know if any of your old items end up bugged.
- Fixed Region 9 quest bug
- Fixed Lava not rendering at end of Region 11
- Enemies now use physics when they die to keep their bodies grounded on uneven terrain, or fly off cliffs instead of floating in the air.
- Anti-aliasing options added.
- Iterated on Final Boss abilities and stat values
- Improved Devoid Summons animation/visuals
- Improved some camera movements
- Various other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update