Update V0.22

You have requested it several times and although it has taken us longer than we thought it would, we can now announce that from today you will be able to play WTW in its single player mode.
The administrator commands have been unlocked in this mode, you can see the commands using the following button
Something very necessary, because until now the only way to cross the river was through a bridge or through some shallow sections. starting next timeupdate you will be able to cross swimming, for the moment swimming only consumes stamina later we will include diving and the possibility of drowning.
We have redesigned sector B5, this sector includes a new flag for the German side, the city of Charleroy, a large city, protected by the Germans if you are daring, enter it and loot it, it also includes several towns and farms that may be of interest to you.
In Namul, a village made up of wooden houses you will find Teddy, he has a great story to tell you, as well as a few tasks to requestfor which he will pay you great rewards.
We have redesigned sector C5, this sector includes a new flag for the American side, the quarry, you can find many resources construction especially cement and stone.
The sector also includes other areas that you should discover, areas like Abarán, a town that has suffered the consequences of the war where you can find James. Go and meet him, he has a few missions to give you.
