Version 0.20.4 - New Content

New Features and Content
- Added a new unlockable avatar 'Robot X'
Robot X (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art
"Found alone, and wandering the streets with no memories, this standard caregiver model displays unlikely aptitude for cybernet related activities."
Fixes and Improvements
- Updated main menu screen
- Cyberpunk X now has +15% weapon damage bonus
Upcoming Features
- Cybernet overworld map
- Environment obstacles and hazards
