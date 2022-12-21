 Skip to content

Crash Override update for 21 December 2022

Version 0.20.4 - New Content

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Content

  • Added a new unlockable avatar 'Robot X'
Robot X (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art


"Found alone, and wandering the streets with no memories, this standard caregiver model displays unlikely aptitude for cybernet related activities."

Fixes and Improvements

  • Updated main menu screen
  • Cyberpunk X now has +15% weapon damage bonus

Discord: https://discord.gg/GcHvkndNKR

Upcoming Features

  • Cybernet overworld map
  • Environment obstacles and hazards

