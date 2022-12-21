 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

That Makes Sense update for 21 December 2022

Early Access v1.01 - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10195132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved the way phrases are searched, so that finding left-to-right phrases better follows what players (probably) expect
  • Fixed a controller bug where the "I" objects would continue to move after the puzzle was solved
  • Increased controller dead zone to help controllers that have drift
  • Added a version number display in the About view

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link