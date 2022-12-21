- Improved the way phrases are searched, so that finding left-to-right phrases better follows what players (probably) expect
- Fixed a controller bug where the "I" objects would continue to move after the puzzle was solved
- Increased controller dead zone to help controllers that have drift
- Added a version number display in the About view
That Makes Sense update for 21 December 2022
Early Access v1.01 - Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update