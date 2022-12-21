Fixed a bug causing crashes when spell weaving or just fighting large groups of monsters you should be able to go crazy now with no issues let me know
Isles of Etherion update for 21 December 2022
Hotfix V0.4.4.3.3 is now live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update