 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Etherion update for 21 December 2022

Hotfix V0.4.4.3.3 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10194992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug causing crashes when spell weaving or just fighting large groups of monsters you should be able to go crazy now with no issues let me know

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link