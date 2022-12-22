- Fixed Serious Editor incorrectly displaying text information/icons.
- Added fireworks to make discovering Christmas areas on levels easier.
- Fixed a few instances of drones getting stuck out of player’s view and blocking level progression.
- Improved displayed message in situations when the player has the “Way to Go” button, used to open NG+ upgrade menu, unbound.
- Adjusted Lasergun “overheating” sound effects and Deathray visual effects.
- Fixed the bug where another player could enter Minimech while it’s already occupied in Song of the Stormbringer in Co-Op.
- Fixed a few navigation issues in Crime and Punishment.
Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem update for 22 December 2022
Hotfix 1.06b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
