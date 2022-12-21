 Skip to content

Bulanci update for 21 December 2022

Update #3 ver. EA 1.3

Update #3 ver. EA 1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes

Game
  • Collision area was increased for the mouse
  • Collision area was increased for Bulanci
  • Added animations to the final scoreboard
  • Added the effect of various damage levels to the scoreboard
  • Scoring system was revised and updated
  • Friendly fire kills now subtract 2 points instead of 7
  • You can now have a negative score
  • Improved respawn areas on all maps
  • Players can swap sides in team play even if all spots are full
  • Changed controls in “Layout 4” - weapon swap was changed from right Alt (AltGr) to 'N'
Capture the Flag
  • Added the night mode
  • Flags are highlighted in the night mode
  • Fixed AI getting stuck in a map for 12 players 12 hráčů
  • Fixed a bug where the interface covered the players
Fairy-tale
  • Added fireflies to the night version
Factory
  • Fixed a bug where the player was respawned behind inaccessible objects
  • Explosive barrels were reworked
Disco
  • Increased the health of the DJ table from 8 to 24
  • Fixed the collision of solid objects which you could shoot through
Rocket launcher
  • Fixed a bug where the rocket launcher had only one missile instead of two

Bug fixes

  • Added atmospheric particle effects
  • Fixed various minor graphic bugs
  • Fixed various minor bugs
  • Fixed a bug where two Bulanci could respawn on the same spot
  • Fixed a bug where the player could not kill themself with their own shot
  • Fixed a bug where the weapon shot from a wrong spot during weapon swap
  • Fixed a bug where the shot went in a wrong direction when the player turned and shot
  • Fixed a bug in the PFX animation menu
  • Adjusted the size of poems in the menu
  • Adjusted facial animations in the gameplay menu

