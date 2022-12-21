Update #3 ver. EA 1.3

Gameplay changes
Game
- Collision area was increased for the mouse
- Collision area was increased for Bulanci
- Added animations to the final scoreboard
- Added the effect of various damage levels to the scoreboard
- Scoring system was revised and updated
- Friendly fire kills now subtract 2 points instead of 7
- You can now have a negative score
- Improved respawn areas on all maps
- Players can swap sides in team play even if all spots are full
- Changed controls in “Layout 4” - weapon swap was changed from right Alt (AltGr) to 'N'
Capture the Flag
- Added the night mode
- Flags are highlighted in the night mode
- Fixed AI getting stuck in a map for 12 players 12 hráčů
- Fixed a bug where the interface covered the players
Fairy-tale
- Added fireflies to the night version
Factory
- Fixed a bug where the player was respawned behind inaccessible objects
- Explosive barrels were reworked
Disco
- Increased the health of the DJ table from 8 to 24
- Fixed the collision of solid objects which you could shoot through
Rocket launcher
- Fixed a bug where the rocket launcher had only one missile instead of two
Bug fixes
- Added atmospheric particle effects
- Fixed various minor graphic bugs
- Fixed various minor bugs
- Fixed a bug where two Bulanci could respawn on the same spot
- Fixed a bug where the player could not kill themself with their own shot
- Fixed a bug where the weapon shot from a wrong spot during weapon swap
- Fixed a bug where the shot went in a wrong direction when the player turned and shot
- Fixed a bug in the PFX animation menu
- Adjusted the size of poems in the menu
- Adjusted facial animations in the gameplay menu
Changed files in this update