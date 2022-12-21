Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7742253)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Updated the Taunt: The Boiling Point and Taunt: The Table Tantrum items to add missing voice lines when flipping the table
Updated the Taunt: Roasty Toasty to add missing marshmallow ignite sound
Updated pl_rumford_event
- Adjusted occluders
- Added some hints
- Reduced unneeded props
- Adjusted area portals
- Minor deforestation
Updated cp_frostwatch
Stage 2
- Added spawn camp prevention/covers (both A and B paths)
- Added another Snowmann
- Removed mine carts in A flank
- Reduced length of metal gate in the middle court
- Increased cap time from 16 to 20
Stage 3
- Added spawn camp prevention/covers
- Added another Snowmann
- Enhanced the snow pile in the water trench
- Added another way to get out of the trench
- Increased Point 1 doorway length
- Removed a sightline with RED spawn
Extra notes