Team Fortress 2 update for 21 December 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7742253)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Updated the Taunt: The Boiling Point and Taunt: The Table Tantrum items to add missing voice lines when flipping the table

  • Updated the Taunt: Roasty Toasty to add missing marshmallow ignite sound

  • Updated pl_rumford_event

    • Adjusted occluders
    • Added some hints
    • Reduced unneeded props
    • Adjusted area portals
    • Minor deforestation

  • Updated cp_frostwatch

    • Stage 2

      • Added spawn camp prevention/covers (both A and B paths)
      • Added another Snowmann
      • Removed mine carts in A flank
      • Reduced length of metal gate in the middle court
      • Increased cap time from 16 to 20

    • Stage 3

      • Added spawn camp prevention/covers
      • Added another Snowmann
      • Enhanced the snow pile in the water trench
      • Added another way to get out of the trench
      • Increased Point 1 doorway length
      • Removed a sightline with RED spawn

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Danish, Finnish, French, German, Polish, Ukrainian, Romanian, and Thai

Items

  • RGL.gg - Invite Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Amateur Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Newcomer Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Amateur Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Newcomer Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg Highlander Experimental Maps Cup has been added

