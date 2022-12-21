 Skip to content

Operation: Pinkeye update for 21 December 2022

Update 1.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I planned for a bigger update, but it seems my playtester has gone AWOL, so my ability to track down and squish bugs was limited

  • Fixed collisions on army base
  • Fixed camera destroy objectives not being beatable after quickload
  • Fixed problem with Sergio McIain glitching on quickload
  • Fixed issue with McIain being too easy on level 4
  • Made Police hittable from the get-go on level 6
  • Fixed inconsistent AI gun animations

This is likely my last update for 2022, so let me wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah, Happy Kwanza, or whatever winter holiday you celebrate!

-Cobra!

