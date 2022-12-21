Update 1.4

I planned for a bigger update, but it seems my playtester has gone AWOL, so my ability to track down and squish bugs was limited

Fixed collisions on army base

Fixed camera destroy objectives not being beatable after quickload

Fixed problem with Sergio McIain glitching on quickload

Fixed issue with McIain being too easy on level 4

Made Police hittable from the get-go on level 6

Fixed inconsistent AI gun animations

This is likely my last update for 2022, so let me wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah, Happy Kwanza, or whatever winter holiday you celebrate!

-Cobra!