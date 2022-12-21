Update 1.4

I planned for a bigger update, but it seems my playtester has gone AWOL, so my ability to track down and squish bugs was limited
- Fixed collisions on army base
- Fixed camera destroy objectives not being beatable after quickload
- Fixed problem with Sergio McIain glitching on quickload
- Fixed issue with McIain being too easy on level 4
- Made Police hittable from the get-go on level 6
- Fixed inconsistent AI gun animations
This is likely my last update for 2022, so let me wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah, Happy Kwanza, or whatever winter holiday you celebrate!
-Cobra!
Changed files in this update