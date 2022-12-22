Game Updates:
- Remastered in Unreal Engine 5
- New Lighting
- New Snow Particles that blow in the wind
- New Snow trails that interact with Skiier
- New Game Trailer
- New Textures for snow, environments, and much more!
Changed files in this update