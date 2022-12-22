 Skip to content

Endless Ski update for 22 December 2022

Remastered in Unreal Engine 5!

Share · View all patches · Build 10194646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Updates:

  • Remastered in Unreal Engine 5
  • New Lighting
  • New Snow Particles that blow in the wind
  • New Snow trails that interact with Skiier
  • New Game Trailer
  • New Textures for snow, environments, and much more!

