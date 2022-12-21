Hello everyone!
Patch 1.9.1.2 is now available. Here’s what’s included:
- Fix: the Modest Gallery part (from the Monastery) had misaligned attach nodes
- Fix: the Prioress didn’t have a promotion requirement of 10 Sisters
- Fix: the new resources breakdown tooltip had missing translations (Manage in Book & Toggle tracking)
- Fix: the trader window resource icons could overflow while using mods
- QOL: advice panels (from onboarding/tutorial) now have a timed delay and will automatically open if they have been ignored
- QOL: updated localizations
Thank you and have fun!
Changed files in this update