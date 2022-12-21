 Skip to content

Foundation update for 21 December 2022

Patch 1.9.1.2 Is Now Available!

Patch 1.9.1.2 · Build 10194621

Hello everyone!

Patch 1.9.1.2 is now available. Here’s what’s included:

  • Fix: the Modest Gallery part (from the Monastery) had misaligned attach nodes
  • Fix: the Prioress didn’t have a promotion requirement of 10 Sisters
  • Fix: the new resources breakdown tooltip had missing translations (Manage in Book & Toggle tracking)
  • Fix: the trader window resource icons could overflow while using mods
  • QOL: advice panels (from onboarding/tutorial) now have a timed delay and will automatically open if they have been ignored
  • QOL: updated localizations

Thank you and have fun!

